Uttarakhand govt signs agreement for Yamunotri ropeway's construction
Surprise CBI inspection at General Post Office in Shimla's Mall Road
Two-thirds of Indian CEOs expect positive global economic outlook: Report
NFRA, life insurance players discuss proposed changes in Ind AS 117
Government invites applications for CCI Chairperson post till March 9
Fake Flight Lt held for duping over 100 youth on pretext of IAF career
Government working towards development in all sectors: CM Naveen Patnaik
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to drive industry adoption of cloud
Haryana Budget targets youth with more govt jobs, tweaks welfare schemes
In a world full of conflict, Indian arts can spread harmony: Prez Murmu
Business Standard

Bihar Police warn people against objectionable social media posts

Six districtsPatna, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya, Sheikhpura and Jamui have been identified as hotspots of cybercrime in the state, police sources said

Topics
Bihar police | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Bihar Police on Thursday warned people against posting provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms, asserting that stern action would be taken against the ones found trying to disrupt peace in the state.

Talking to reporters, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the additional director general (ADG) of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), said the sleuths of the cyber cell are keeping a close watch on online activities by people, and would do what is necessary to thwart trouble.

"The Bihar Police will take strict action against those who spread hate messages or upload provocative, fake and objectionable posts on social media platforms. Such posts happened to have become the main cause for disruption of peace and harmony in the society.

People are being advised not to indulge in such activities or strict action will be taken against them," said Khan.

The ADG further warned people against falling prey to organised gangs of cyber criminals.

"Cyber cell of the EOU had been creating awareness among people about the modus operandi of conmen. We keep telling people not to share their bank account, debit cards, credit cards details with unknown persons. Besides, OTPs should not be shared with anyone under any circumstances. Cyber crooks are always on the prowl, looking to infiltrate your bank account. Therefore, people should always remain alert and inform the police in case of an emergency."

Six districtsPatna, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya, Sheikhpura and Jamui have been identified as hotspots of cybercrime in the state, police sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:40 IST

`
