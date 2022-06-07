Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw slams poor condition of Bengaluru roads

The debate on poor infrastructure, especially the dismal condition of in city, which is known as the Silicon Valley of India, has come to the fore yet again.

The debate has been triggered in following a tweet by Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw.

She tweeted: "Frustrated and angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, panchayat and MP of Anekal taluk and Huskur gram panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur-Sarjapur road. Why does government build bus depot and quarters with no road to support it?"

She slammed the government, saying, "Shame on all the local politicians."

The incessant rains have made the life of vehicle owners and pedestrians difficult in .

The arterial which are dug for various civic works are not being repaired. The potholes have resulted in several deaths in Bengaluru, triggering public outrage.

Kiran Majumdar-Shaw had spoken about the pathetic condition of earlier as well.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is setting deadlines for filling potholes in the city but the authorities have miserably failed to ensure pothole-free roads.

The authorities have not ensured pothole-free roads in spite of repeated warnings from the Karnataka High Court.

The state government is preparing to host the prestigious Global Investors Meet in November 2022 and the people are hoping that the condition of roads will improve.

The social media post of Kiran Majumdar-Shaw has gone viral and people are appreciating her concern and her courage to criticise politicians and authorities.

Sarjapur road in Bengaluru houses more than 100 IT companies and major multinational companies operate from the city.

This part of the city always complains about shortcomings in infrastructure and the BJP government is yet to ensure proper facilities.

