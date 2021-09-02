Biological E gets DCGI approval to conduct phase 2/3 trials on children

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Limited to conduct Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for its anti-COVID shots called Corbevax on children between 5 and 18 years of age with certain conditions, sources told ANI.

The trial will be conducted in ten locations.

The permission has been given to after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October.

The trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for phases 2 & 3 for children are underway, and its result is expected in September.

It is to be noted that the government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to for 30 crore vaccines.

