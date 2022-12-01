Border Security Force celebrates 58th Foundation Day on December 1

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on Thursday. According to data, the para-military force seized more than 26,000 kilograms of drugs from the border areas till October 31 this year.

Large caches of arms and ammunition have also been seized this year. The guards the 6386.36 km borders that the country shares with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

According to information, apart from infiltration at these borders, the force has been launching continuous campaigns to prevent smuggling of drugs and weapons in the border areas.

A huge amount of narcotics, weapons, fake notes and ammunition has been seized. The seized 26,469.943 kg of drugs till October end, which includes 518.272 kg on the Western Front and 25,951.671 kg on the Eastern Front.

Fake notes with a face value of Rs 20,33,200 have also been seized from the border. Apart from this, 72 different types of arms and 2441 types of ammunition have been recovered by the .

The data showed that BSF made 4174 arrests till October, 2022.

At present, the BSF has been deployed in the forests of Odisha and Chhattisgarh against Maoists. From November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 the BSF arrested 9 hardcore Maoists and 823 militia.

The BSF personnel detected 48 IEDs in the dense forests of the two states during this period, and seized 864 gelatine sticks, and other arms and ammunition from the Maoist affected areas.

According to information, about 140 BSF jawans have been deployed in the Congo under the United Nations Peacekeeping mission, where two died in an attack.

There are more than 7,000 women in the organisation. Two were shot dead by a Pakistani drone in Punjab on November 28.

The BSF was established in 1965 to protect India's borders and prevent international crime. The organisation comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Central government and played an important role in the independence of Bangladesh.

