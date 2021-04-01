Britain registers another 4,052 coronavirus cases, 43 deaths: Govt

Another 4,052 people in have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,345,788, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported another 43 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in now stands at 126,713. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 31 million people have been given the first jab of the vaccine, according to the official figures.

The latest figures came amid warning by British health authorities that Britons should obey the restriction rules and remain cautious over as people gathered outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.

Thousands gathered in parks and beaches as temperature in soared this week, prompting concerns of possible breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

