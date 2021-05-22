Case fatality rate of Covid-19 in J-K lower than other states: WHO official

-
ALSO READ
Govt to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus: Union minister
4G internet ban in J-K extended till Jan 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur exempted
J-K sees sharpest single-day spike of 5,443 Covid-19 cases, 50 more die
J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
India committed to retrieving PoJK: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
-
The case fatality rate of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir is lower compared to other states in the country, which indicates the disease is under control, surveillance medical officer of the WHO here said on Saturday.
Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, Surveillance Medical Officer, World Health Organization, Kashmir Division, expressed optimism over the recovery rate of positive cases along with less case fatality rate in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the rest of the states.
This is the main indicator which shows the disease is under control, he said.
Mir said with the cooperation of the people, the impact of the pandemic could be subdued to a large extent.
He said over 1,30,000 patients have recovered in Kashmir and another 80,000 have recovered in Jammu, which is an encouraging sign.
He urged people to keep following Covid protocol, including wearing face masks properly.
The exterior side of the masks may contain infection and touching it may pose a threat of infection. The people should wash hands with soap for thirty seconds while returning home from work. These preventive measures are the first weapon against curtailing the spread of pandemic, Mir said.
He asked people to register for vaccination and get the jab on their turn as it is another effective weapon against the infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU