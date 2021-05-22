Karnataka Covid update: State logs 31,1183 new cases, 451 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Bird Flu: 35 crows found dead in Delhi, samples collected for testing
Centre directs states, UTs to take possible steps for containing bird flu
First cases of avian influenza detected in Jammu's Udhampur and Poonch
Zydus Cadila to sell India animal health business for Rs 2,921 crore
Step forward for cities
-
Karnataka on Saturday reported
31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said.
With these, the total number of the infected so far was 23,98,925 and the deaths 24,648, the department said.
There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday. The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.
The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths.
There were 2,61,115 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, there were 2,526 infections in Mysuru, 2,157 in Ballari, 1,641 in Hassan, 1,357 in Uttara Kannada, 1,026 in Belagavi, 973 in Dharwad, 971 in Shivamogga and 913 in Dakshina Kannada.
Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.
The department said 35 deaths took place in Bengaluru Rural district, 20 deaths in Uttara Kannada, 19 in Ballari, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 each in Shivamogga and Ballari, 13 in Hassan and nine each in Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.
Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.
There were 1,28,761 tests done on Saturday, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.
So far 2.85 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department said.
As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU