J-K sees sharpest single-day spike of 5,443 Covid-19 cases, 50 more die

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 5,443 COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 2,06,954 while 50 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,612, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 1,868 were reported from the Jammu division and 3,575 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 1,071, followed by 639 in Jammu and 568 in Anantnag.
There are 44,307 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,60,035 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
Of the 50 deaths reported in the union territory, 29 were from the Jammu region and 21 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
