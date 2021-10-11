CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
Deshmukh money laundering case: ED questions Maha minister Parab for 8 hrs
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
SC refuses to grant interim relief to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh
ED raids Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh
-
The CBI on Monday started searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations, officials said.
The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, they said.
The agency has not disclosed the case in which the search operation is going on.
The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."
Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU