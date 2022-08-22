JUST IN
IBS hospital launches brain mapping device, claims it is first of its kind
Business Standard

CBI initiates inquiry into purchase of 1,000 DTC buses by Delhi govt

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry over allegations of corruption in procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter
Buses Photo: Twitter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry over allegations of corruption in procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

The Kejriwal government has claimed that they have received a clean chit in the matter. On the other hand, the BJP said the complaint lodged in 2021 is still being looked into.

According to official information, nearly 100 low-floor buses were bought by the Delhi government in which alleged corruption took place.

On August 16, 2021, the CBI received a complaint of alleged corruption in the buying of the buses. The Home Ministry had requested the CBI to look into the matter.

Former Delhi LG, Anil Baijal had ordered constitution of a three-member panel to look into the matter.

Former Additional Secretary, Delhi government, Govind Mohan had said there was a need of preliminary inquiry by the central probe agency.

In January 2022, the CBI initiated the preliminary inquiry which is still underway.

According to official information, the CBI has not lodged any complaint in this matter as of now.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 07:31 IST

