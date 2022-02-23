CCTV cameras to be made mandatory for major institutions in Rajasthan: CM

Installing will be made mandatory for major institutions and commercial establishments in Rajasthan, Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

While presenting the state Budget, Gehlot also announced that an action plan to link those cameras to Abhay Command Centers of the state police will also be made.

Gehlot said the linked with Abhay Command Centers will be increased to 30,000 from 10,000 now.

He announced setting up of Centre for Cyber Security to check cyber crime and to create awareness among people.

Besides, he said cyber police stations will be opened in every district. The chief minister also announced the formation of Rajasthan Public Transport Authority for regular training of vehicle drivers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)