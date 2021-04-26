Chandigarh Advisor appeals to residents to help set up Covid care centres

Advisor Manoj Parida on Monday appealed to charitable organisations and resident associations to come forward to set up Covid-19 care centres to lessen pressure on government infrastructure.

"To reduce pressure on government infrastructure, groups and associations like those of advocates, architects, chartered accountants, traders and public sector undertakings should set up small Covid care centres with 10 or more beds for their members under the supervision of available health workers from private and government sources," Parida said in a statement.

"Our city should be dotted with such mini centres that provide bed, food, and care up to oxygen level. Our community centres are available. Some bhawans can be used," he said, adding "philanthropists can fund few of these, meant for the poor only".

--IANS

vg/skp/

