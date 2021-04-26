Chandigarh Advisor appeals to residents to help set up Covid care centres

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown will be imposed if Covid-19 cases rise, says Chandigarh admin
Amid rising pollution, Chandigarh imposes indefinite ban on firecrackers
Central teams rushed to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh amid rise in Covid cases
World food price index rises in February for ninth month running - FAO
Swiggy set to onboard 36,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme
-
Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida on Monday appealed to charitable organisations and resident associations to come forward to set up Covid-19 care centres to lessen pressure on government infrastructure.
"To reduce pressure on government infrastructure, groups and associations like those of advocates, architects, chartered accountants, traders and public sector undertakings should set up small Covid care centres with 10 or more beds for their members under the supervision of available health workers from private and government sources," Parida said in a statement.
"Our city should be dotted with such mini centres that provide bed, food, and care up to oxygen level. Our community centres are available. Some bhawans can be used," he said, adding "philanthropists can fund few of these, meant for the poor only".
--IANS
vg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU