JUST IN
This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside
Bengal wants to promote new tourist spots on PPP mode: Babul Supriyo
'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of our good governance, says PM Modi
Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport
16 trains run late due to fog in northern India today: Indian Railways
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new govt recruits today
India to strive for equitable access to healthcare: Union minister at G20
No further widening of cracks in Joshimath in last three days: Official
Urinating case: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra
UK PM Sunak defends PM Modi over controversial BBC series on Gujarat riots
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
AAP hits back at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's remote control remarks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Charge sheet not 'public document', cannot be put in public domain: SC

The Supreme Court held that charge sheet filed in criminal cases by investigating agencies cannot be put in public domain for free access

Topics
Supreme Court | CBI | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday held that charge sheet filed in criminal cases by investigating agencies cannot be put in public domain for free access.

Dismissing a PIL seeking free public access to charge sheets, a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said uploading a charge sheet would be contrary to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

It said a charge sheet is not a 'public document' and cannot be published online.

The top court on January 9 had reserved its verdict on the plea.

The apex court had orally observed that if FIRs are given to those unrelated to the case like busybodies and NGOs, it might be misused.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had submitted that it is the duty of every public authority to put out that information suo motu.

"Every member of the public has the right to be informed of who is accused, and who has committed a particular crime," Bhushan said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by journalist Saurav Das seeking free public access to charge sheet by police in accordance with Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.