China-backed AIIB to help vaccine rollout, expects steady lending in 2021

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Dividend payouts be may slashed by 17-23%
Asian Development Bank approves Rs 22-cr grant to India to combat Covid-19
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Glaring gaps at local level caused recent spike
China denies coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab, blames global outbreaks
PM, Merkel hold video-teleconference; Modi briefs on vaccine development
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will follow other development banks in helping to finance the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, its president said on Wednesday, while its total lending in 2021 will be similar to last year's.
"The World Bank and ADB (Asian Development Bank) have allocated resources to finance (purchases of) the vaccine, which is in my view very, very important, and we will certainly do the same," said Jin Liqun, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, without detailing plans.
The World Bank in October approved $12 billion to help developing countries buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments. The Asian Development Bank launched a $9 billion vaccine facility in December.
Jin said he expects the bank's total loans this year to be on a similar scale to last year, when it set up a $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic.
"This year the scale of our lending will perhaps be around the same as that of 2020," he said. The AIIB approved 45 loans worth a total of $9.96 billion that year, according to Reuters calculations.
The COVID-19 epidemic has shown the importance of so-called "social infrastructure," particularly in health, and this will continue to be a part of AIIB's investments, said Jin, who did not give details on how much funding would be devoted to such projects in the future.
The pandemic also forced the bank - whose staff of a few hundred is still tiny compared to that of other development banks - to slow recruitment.
"Once COVID-19 is brought under control we will resume recruitment to enhance our in-house capacity," said Jin.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU