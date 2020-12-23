JUST IN
Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in June: Bengal education minister

Board examinations for class 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Board examinations for class 10

and 12 will be held in June one after another, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

The class 10 (Madhyamik) exams will be held first and the class 12 (Ucchya Madhyamik) examinations after that, he said.

The exams are usually held between February and March every year.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"We have accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation," Chatterjee said.

"If the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly," he added.

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 16:14 IST

