Former BJP MP, bank officials booked for fund misappropriation

-
ALSO READ
Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maharashtra BJP MP
Marathas want reservation under SEBC, not OBC category, says BJP MP
BJP's fund collection, spending highest in Maharashtra, Haryana polls: ADR
Thackeray, Fadnavis should jointly decide on Maratha quota: BJP MP
Covid-19: BJP, AIMIM bat for reopening places of worship in Maharashtra
-
A case has been registered against
former BJP MP Dilip Gandhi and some bank officials in connection with misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the alleged misappropriation took place at Nagar Urban Cooperative Bank in Ahmednagar in 2017, when Gandhi was a chairman.
An offence has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions against Gandhi, along with former branch manager of the bank Ghanshyam Ballal, Ashutosh Landage and other former directors of the bank, an official said.
The suspects, in collusion with each other, allegedly forged documents and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore between October and November 2017 by misusing their positions at the bank, the official said.
"As per the complaint registered by the current branch manager of the bank, Ballal, Gandhi and others sanctioned additional loan worth Rs 3 crore to a borrower by forging entries and regularising the account, even as the previous loan amount had not been repaid," he said.
A case has been registered with Kotwali police station and further investigation is on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU