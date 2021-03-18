CM Kejriwal reviews health project, asks officials to ensure on-time wrap

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
It's 'third wave' in Delhi, but do not panic: CM Kejriwal on Covid surge
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
AAP to support Dec 8 nationwide strike called by famers over new agri laws
Kejriwal to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on February 28
-
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project and instructed officials to ensure its completion within the stipulated timeline.
The system is targeted at improving the healthcare delivery process by bringing services like patient care, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services under under a single umbrella, which will be extended to private hospitals in the future, a statement from the Delhi government said.
"We should expedite the process of floating tenders and proposals, along with expediting the process of approvals. Ensuring the good health of the people is our priority. The project should be completed within its due timeline," the statement quoting Kejriwal said.
To enable citizens to avail information themselves on a single platform, particularly in emergency cases, the entire system will be on "the cloud and digitized", making Delhi "the only state to have a cloud-based health management system," the statement said.
The project is expected to be operational within a year, it added.
Under this project, health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of Delhi, ensuring availability of benefits of government healthcare services to every resident of the city.
Post issuance, the health card will be integrated with the HIMS, it said.
Features such as a web portal, and a mobile app, will also be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi.
"We need to ensure that all the residents of Delhi are issued e-health cards. We will provide health cards to every household in Delhi so that they can obtain hassle-free treatment," said the statement quoting Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who attended the meeting along with senior officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU