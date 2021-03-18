CM Kejriwal reviews health project, asks officials to ensure on-time wrap

Chief minister on Thursday reviewed the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project and instructed officials to ensure its completion within the stipulated timeline.

The system is targeted at improving the delivery process by bringing services like patient care, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services under under a single umbrella, which will be extended to private hospitals in the future, a statement from the Delhi government said.

"We should expedite the process of floating tenders and proposals, along with expediting the process of approvals. Ensuring the good health of the people is our priority. The project should be completed within its due timeline," the statement quoting Kejriwal said.

To enable citizens to avail information themselves on a single platform, particularly in emergency cases, the entire system will be on "the cloud and digitized", making Delhi "the only state to have a cloud-based health management system," the statement said.

The project is expected to be operational within a year, it added.

Under this project, health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of Delhi, ensuring availability of benefits of government services to every resident of the city.

Post issuance, the health card will be integrated with the HIMS, it said.

Features such as a web portal, and a mobile app, will also be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi.

"We need to ensure that all the residents of Delhi are issued e-health cards. We will provide health cards to every household in Delhi so that they can obtain hassle-free treatment," said the statement quoting Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who attended the meeting along with senior officials.

