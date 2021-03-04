CM Kejriwal to receive his first Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday

Delhi Chief Minister will receive his first dose of Thursday morning at the city's LNJP hospital, a government statement said.

TheChief Minister will receive the shot around 9.30 AM, the Delhi government statement said.

Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said.

In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)