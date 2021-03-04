CM Kejriwal to receive his first Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine Thursday morning at the city's LNJP hospital, a government statement said.
TheChief Minister will receive the shot around 9.30 AM, the Delhi government statement said.
Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said.
In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi.
