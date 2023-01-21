JUST IN
Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius
Business Standard

Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius

The national capital witnessed a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said

Delhi weather | MeT department | Cold morning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi winters, cold wave
Representative Image

The national capital witnessed a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

Humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 91 per cent, the India Meteorological Department added.

It has predicted mainly clear skies for the rest of the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 221 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 13:03 IST

`
