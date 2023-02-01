JUST IN
Will expose BMC's 'Covid Ki Kamai' today, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's 'unparalleled' commitment
Major slide hampers movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Maharashtra's community health officials to hold 1-day strike in Mumbai
10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
Assam to host G20's Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting on Feb 2-3
Delhi govt to redevelop roads ahead of G-20 convention, approves Rs 17.5 cr
MD of firm that operated Morbi suspension bridge surrenders before court
Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan dies at 97
Andhra CM seeks investments, announces Visakhapatnam as new capital
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Man with profound knowledge: Om Birla condoles Shanti Bhushan's demise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cold weather prevails as minimum temperatures drop in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most places of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches

Topics
Punjab | Haryana | Cold weather

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Coldwave, winter, fog, smog, smoke
Representative Image

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most places of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches.

Parts of south Punjab, south, south-western and north Haryana were enveloped in fog.

Ferozepur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 5.3 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 6.4 degrees Celsius according to the meteorological department.

Piercing chill prevailed in Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Patiala, which recorded minimum temperatures of 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa reeled under severe chill, recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani's minimum temperature settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while in Ambala it was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.