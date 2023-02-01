Cold weather prevails as minimum temperatures drop in Punjab, Haryana

-
-
Cold weather conditions prevailed in most places of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches.
Parts of south Punjab, south, south-western and north Haryana were enveloped in fog.
Ferozepur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 5.3 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 6.4 degrees Celsius according to the meteorological department.
Piercing chill prevailed in Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Patiala, which recorded minimum temperatures of 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Sirsa reeled under severe chill, recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius.
Bhiwani's minimum temperature settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while in Ambala it was 9.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:52 IST
