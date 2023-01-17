JUST IN
India ranked second-largest market for Singapore tourism sector in 2022
Business Standard

Punjab, Haryana battle severe cold; Bathinda records -1 degrees Celsius

Severe cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda, Faridkot and Hisar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures on Tuesday

Topics
Punjab Government | Haryana | weather forecasts

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab, Haryana battle severe cold conditions; Bathinda records -1 degree
Punjab, Haryana battle severe cold conditions; Bathinda records -1 degree

Severe cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda, Faridkot and Hisar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures on Tuesday.

Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab reeled under a piercing chill, recording minimum temperatures of minus one degrees Celsius each, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Biting cold also swept Amritsar, which recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Moga and Mohali were also under the grip of severe cold, recording respective minimums of 2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, freezing cold swept Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave also swept Sirsa, which recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Ambala also reeled under biting cold, recording respective night temperatures of 2.3 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold for the past over three weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 13:17 IST

