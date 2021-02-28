Companies 'feel betrayed' due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Shaw

-
ALSO READ
Brazil signs Covid vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech for 20 mn Covaxin doses
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute for 13 locations
Covid-19: India dispatches 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Bhutan
Covaxin: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine
Bharat Biotech asks people with fever, pregnant women to avoid Covaxin
-
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies "feel betrayed" as it is too low to sustain.
Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, "We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry."
She further said, "Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At Rs 250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain."
Mazumdar-Shaw asked, "If WHO has agreed to USD 3 per dose, why beat them down to USD 2?"
The government's capping of the vaccine price at private hospitals comes at a time when India is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.
It is understood that the Rs 250 ceiling per dose includes Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU