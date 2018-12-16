Cong hits back at Modi for 'liar' remark says no one taking him seriously

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "liar" attack on the Congress, the opposition party hit back on Sunday saying he should not be taken seriously and he should seek penance by taking a bath in the Ganges for telling "lies" to the Supreme Court.

It said no one is taking the prime minister seriously anymore and this was evident during his visit to Rae Bareli, a constituency represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where Modi alleged that Congress was trying to project the Supreme Court as "liar" after the court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the Rafale aircraft deal with France.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said a remark should be taken seriously only if it is made by a person who speaks the truth.

"Our prime minister started his days in the PM office by speaking a lie, working with malice and criticising Congress leaders.

"Some of such statements by the prime minister are providing two crore jobs and putting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account. A person who does not have truth in his DNA and has an old enmity with truth can never speak the truth," he said.

Asked about Modi's statements and BJP's press conferences across the country to tell people about the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal, Sharma said it would not matter even if they hold 700 press conferences.

"Let them hold 700 press conferences; they stand exposed and condemned for a lie, which is exposed internationally, nationally. They should not hold press conferences, they should go for penance. The prime minister has gone (to Allahabad) and his Cabinet should join.



"May be, the Ganga is not clean still, at least go there and have a dubki (bath). May be, they will realize that they should not tell lies to the Supreme Court," he said.

Earlier Sunday, Sharma had urged the apex court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue notices to the central government for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre had provided false information to the apex court.

In its judgment, the court has made a reference to a CAG report on the aircraft deal. It has said the CAG report was examined by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. The Congress party has insisted that the government presented "wrong facts" before the court.

On Saturday, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking correction in the judgment, saying "misinterpretation" of its note has "resulted in a controversy in the public domain".



Another Congress leader, Pramod Tiwari, claimed people were not present in Rae Bareli to listen to Modi.

"He is asking people before starting his speech, did he ask them or seek their permission before bringing in demonetisation or before implementing GST," he said.

Tiwari said "the manner in which renaming of places is taking place in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister should be renamed as "Mr Gumrah" (Mr Mislead), going by the manner in which he misleads the people of the country on various issues". The UP government last month changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

The Congress leader cited the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal and accused the government of misleading the court.

He also accused Modi of "disrespecting" Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.