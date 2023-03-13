JUST IN
Parliament adjourned till Tue amid protests over Rahul's remarks, Adani row
LS speaker must take action against Rahul for London remarks: Giriraj Singh
BJP stages sit-in at Rajghat, demands Kejriwal's resignation in liquor scam
Rahul should apologize over remarks on Indian democracy: Piyush Goyal
Rahul Gandhi insulted India in London, should apologise: Rajnath in LS
Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by Opposition
Farmers committing suicide is not new issue: Maharashtra agri minister
Delhi: Meeting of Congress MPs begins ahead of 2nd phase of Budget Session
Oppn MPs move adjournment & suspension of business notices in Parliament
Oppn to meet at Kharge's office ahead of 2nd phase of Budget session Monday
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Parliament adjourned till Tue amid protests over Rahul's remarks, Adani row
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress first list of candidates for Karnataka polls likely on March 17

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the first list of party's candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls, is most likely to be announced on March 17.

Topics
Congress | Karnataka polls

Press Trust of India  |  Davangere (KTK) 

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition of State Assembly Siddaramaiah take part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursd

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the first list of party's candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls, is most likely to be announced on March 17.

The former Chief Minister said, winnability is the major criteria for the ticket distribution to the Assembly polls, likely by May.

"The first list (of candidates) will most likely be out on March 17, because there is a meeting of the (party's) central election committee that day and the first list may get finalised," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Winnability is the criteria and we will give tickets to those, whom our reports favour."

State Congress President D K Shivakumar had recently said that the screening committee of the party has reviewed all the applications of the aspirants, and the opinion of the screening committee will be sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority.

While, JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU