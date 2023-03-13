BJP stages sit-in at Rajghat, demands Kejriwal's resignation in liquor scam

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties, says Delhi LG
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
Delhi CM Kejriwal takes jibe at LG Saxena, asks him to "chill"
Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh
Kejriwal again asks LG to allow Finland visit of Delhi school teachers
-
BJP leaders on Monday staged a 'maun vrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.
Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.
The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.
The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU