BJP stages sit-in at Rajghat, demands Kejriwal's resignation in liquor scam

leaders on Monday staged a 'maun vrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

