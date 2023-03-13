JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi insulted India in London, should apologise: Rajnath in LS

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for insulting India in London, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to apologise before the House

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for "insulting India in London," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to "apologise before the House."

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Singh said in the lower house of the Parliament.

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

Gandhi even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 13:09 IST

