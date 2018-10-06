Congress practises vote bank politics, divides to rule: PM Modi

In a scathing attack Saturday on the Congress, Prime minister Narendra accused the party of practising vote and dividing people to get into power.

The prime minister made the charge at a rally here just ahead of the announcement of assembly election dates for Rajasthan and four other states by the year-end.

He asked people not to let the get into power again.

said vote is not limited to elections now.

said political parties which do vote divide the bureaucracy when they are in power. This badly affects governance, he said.

They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen, he said at the meeting which marked the end of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide political 'yatra'.

The has established this tradition in the past 60 years, Modi said.