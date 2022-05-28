Connectivity with Myanmar, Bangladesh to bring huge change: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday
EAM Jaishankar to visit Germany and France from February 18 to 23
EAM S Jaishankar speaks to Indonesian counterpart, focus on G-20 group
Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding amid violence
Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres, discusses key issues including Ukraine
-
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that India is looking at road connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh and this would see a huge change in the region.
Addressing a "NADI (River) Conclave 2022" in Guwahati, the External Minister said that six old cross border rail links between India and Bangladesh need to be restored."
There are 10 waterway protocol routes between India and Bangladesh. Nine new "Border Haats" (markets) between India and Bangladesh are being set up," Dr Jaishankar said adding "We are improving connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan".
Saying that land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh would facilitate easy connectivity with Vietnam and Philippines.
"The upcoming connectivity not only would build the strong partnership with the ASEAN countries and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It is absolutely within our capability to overcome geographic bottleneck and rewrite history."
The External Affairs Minister said that this vision can be productively realised by enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to improve access to ASEAN countries and beyond.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the "NADI Convlave-2022" organised by Shillong based thing tank and research group 'Asian Confluence'.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said: "Due to its strategic location, Assam provides a great opportunity for economic growth. The state has immense potential in tourism sector, including wildlife tourism, tea tourism and river tourism. Our government is taking necessary steps in this direction."
"Northeast India, including Assam, not only provides the only land link between India and ASEAN region, but also acts as a cultural and civilisational bridge. We share the vision of Adarniya PM Shri Nareendra Modi ji that northeast is the sunrise area of Indian economy," Sarma said in another tweet.
--IANS
sc/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU