Covid-19: 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi hospitals, says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister, on Monday said that as of now, there are around 1,000 ICU beds available in He further said the 30 per cent of the COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals are from other states.

"Delhi had reported 3,812 COVID-19 positive cases. The death ratio for 10 days is .77 and so far we have conducted over 25 lakh tests in the national capital. As of now, there are around 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi," said Jain while speaking to reporters.

"There is no problem in the availability of plasma right now in Delhi. People coming from outside Delhi, mostly require ICU beds currently. Anyone can check on the Delhi COVID app regarding the availability of beds, nothing is concealed...anyone can check it," he added.

The Delhi Health Minister said that the ICU beds and other beds are being increased continuously across the national capital.

"As many as 30 per cent of the people admitted here (for COVID) are from outside Delhi," he added.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 32,097, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)