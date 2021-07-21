Coronavirus: 1,639 fresh infections, 36 fatalities in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
Karnataka on Wednesday
reported 1,639 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,88,341 and death toll to 36,262, the health department said.
The day also saw 2,214 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,26,411.
Bengaluru Urban recorded 419 new cases, as the city saw 963 discharges and 7 deaths.
Active cases in the state stood at 25,645.
Dakshina Kannada recorded 6 deaths, Hassan and Kolar (3), Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Shivamogga (2), followed by others.
After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest number of new cases with 190 followed by Mysuru 160, Hassan 141 and Udupi 104.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 12,23,226, followed by Mysuru 1,71,552 and Tumakuru 1,17,149.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,97,916. Mysuru has reported 1,67,391 and Tumakuru 1,14,743.
Cumulatively a total of 3,72,85,851 samples have been tested so far,of which 1,52,714 were tested on Wednesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU