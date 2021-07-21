Kerala sees 17,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 105 deaths today

: on Wednesday



recorded 17,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths, pushing the numbers to 32,05,197 and 15,617 respectively.

The test positivity rate (TPR) remained close to 12 per cent for the second consecutive day with three districts of the State reporting more than 2,000 cases.

As many as 14,131 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,59,441 and active cases to 1,29,640 till date, said an official press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,45,993 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.97 per cent.

So far, 2,57,18,672 samples have been tested, the release said.

Some of the worst affected districts are Malappuram (2,318), Ernakulam (2,270), Kozhikode (2,151), Thrissur (1,983), Palakkad (1,394), Kollam (1,175), Thiruvananthapuram (1,166), Kottayam (996) and Alappuzha (969).

Of the new cases, 97 are health workers, 86 from outside the State and 16,600 infected through contact with its source not being clear in 698 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,06,370 people under surveillance in various districts.

Of these people, 3,81,316 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,054 in hospitals.

