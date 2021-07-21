Kerala sees 17,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 105 deaths today

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Global Covid-19 deaths reach 4 mn as India's numbers eclipse US, UK
-
: Kerala on Wednesday
recorded 17,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths, pushing the numbers to 32,05,197 and 15,617 respectively.
The test positivity rate (TPR) remained close to 12 per cent for the second consecutive day with three districts of the State reporting more than 2,000 cases.
As many as 14,131 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,59,441 and active cases to 1,29,640 till date, said an official press release.
In the last 24 hours, 1,45,993 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.97 per cent.
So far, 2,57,18,672 samples have been tested, the release said.
Some of the worst affected districts are Malappuram (2,318), Ernakulam (2,270), Kozhikode (2,151), Thrissur (1,983), Palakkad (1,394), Kollam (1,175), Thiruvananthapuram (1,166), Kottayam (996) and Alappuzha (969).
Of the new cases, 97 are health workers, 86 from outside the State and 16,600 infected through contact with its source not being clear in 698 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,06,370 people under surveillance in various districts.
Of these people, 3,81,316 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,054 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU