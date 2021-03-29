Coronavirus: 902 fresh infections reported in Rajasthan, no new deaths

Rajasthan recorded 902 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 3,31,578, an official report said.

No COVID-19-related death was recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, the maximum 142 cases were reported from Jodhpur followed by 135 from Jaipur, the report said.

A total of 3,20,971 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far while the death toll due to the disease stands at 2,813, it said.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 7,794, it added.