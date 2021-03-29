JUST IN
Delhi sees 1,904 new coronavirus cases in a day, highest in 3.5 months
Nagpur sees 3,177 coronavirus positive cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours

The toll in the district stands at 4,986 and the recovery count is 178,713

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

With 12,089 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 16,03,587

The number of COVID-19 cases in

Nagpur increased by 3,177 to reach 2,21,997 on Monday, while the day also saw 55 deaths and 2,600 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 4,986 and the recovery count is 1,78,713, leaving it with 38,298 active cases, he added.

With 12,089 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 16,03,587.

First Published: Mon, March 29 2021. 18:48 IST

