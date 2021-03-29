Nagpur sees 3,177 coronavirus positive cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in



increased by 3,177 to reach 2,21,997 on Monday, while the day also saw 55 deaths and 2,600 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 4,986 and the recovery count is 1,78,713, leaving it with 38,298 active cases, he added.

With 12,089 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in went up to 16,03,587.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)