11 more Covid-19 deaths, record one-day jump of 1,171 cases in Rajasthan

on Saturday recorded 11 more fatalities linked to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 778 while the infection tally mounted to 51,328 with detection of 1,171 new cases, the state's highest so far in a day, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,387, they said.

A total of 34,576 people in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new fatalities, three each were reported in Kota and Baran districts, two in Jaipur, one each in Bikaner, Pratapgarh and Udaipur, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 215 COVID-19 deaths so far, followed by 85 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 41 in Kota, 34 in Nagaur, 31 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Among the fresh cases, 180 were reported in Pali, 164 in Jodhpur, 103 in Jaipur, 93 in Ajmer, 91 in Bikaner, 91 in Alwar, 85 in Kota and 63 cases in Bhilwara besides those recorded in other districts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)