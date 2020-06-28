Coronavirus: Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

-
-
Chinese health authority said on Sunday it received reports of 17 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, including 14 domestically transmitted and three imported ones.
All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.
No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, according to the commission.
--IANS
pgh/
