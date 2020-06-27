JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Dexamethasone and remdesivir included in Covid-19 treatment protocol
Business Standard

Coronavirus daily updates: Jharkhand reports 45 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 45 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,339, including 1,724 recoveries

Topics
Coronavirus | Health crisis | Jharkhand

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram
A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing

As many as 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,339 including 1,724 recoveries, the State Health Department said.

Out of the total number of cases, 603 are active and 12 have died.

India on Saturday crossed the half-million mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

The country registered 508,953 cases as of Saturday while the recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 98,493.

Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh - account for nearly a third of these cases. While the number of active cases stands at 1,97,387, the number of cured cases is 2,95,880.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU