Corporates must adopt policies to nurture women employees' career: Colliers

To encourage women participation in formal workforce, real estate consultant Colliers India has suggested that corporates should adopt HR policies that nurture career of female employees while the design of offices should embrace diversity.

It suggested corporates to have offices centrally located, adopt hybrid working model and provide child care facilities, among other solutions.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Colliers India has come out with a report 'Designing Workplaces for Women'. The report gives recommendations to create more inclusive and women-friendly workplaces.

"India has a higher proportion of employable women at about 52 per cent, but actual employed women workforce stands at an abysmal low," Collier India CEO Ramesh Nair said.

"Equality at workplaces comes from two aspects - policies that a company formulates that nurture women and their careers, and an office design that embraces inclusivity," he said.

Nair pointed out that offices have been built for and by men, and this needs to change to truly design for today's diverse workforce.

"Not only the design of the office, but also aspects such as location, accessibility, etc. play a larger role in creating a women-friendly workplace. Such workplaces can boost productivity, build top-notch culture with happy employees," Nair said.

Giving recommendations to embrace 'diversity' at workplace, the consultant said office location that is centrally located and easily accessible through public transport will encourage more women to join the company. Convenient and designated parking areas are also desirable for women employees, it added.

"Formulating hybrid work styles help a company formulate a productive, yet friendly work culture. can overcome social and cultural barriers through flexible working, that can enable them to pursue a career, while maintaining a work-life balance," the report said.

Instead of having a single large traditional office, Colliers India suggested that companies can opt for flex spaces and can set up offices in multiple locations which would enable to choose their nearest location.

To cater to different work styles, companies can curate blended work zones with a mix of collaborative zones, quiet/ contemplative zones, formal meeting rooms etc. Office premises should be gated with high security to enhance sense of safety and security amongst women.

"Inclusive design solutions such as ergonomic fittings, temperature, washrooms etc. are some ways to create equal workplaces that can encourage more women to join and continue in the workplace," said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Offices should be equipped or partnering with agencies for integrated child-care facilities like day care centres/creches, complying with the government's regulations.

Offices should consider maintaining an optimum temperature of about 25 degree Celsius as women feel more comfortable in higher temperatures than men.

"Choose the right flooring or floor carpet where women can walk comfortably with heels," it said.

Colliers India also stressed on having purposeful washrooms.

"Provide enough cubicles for all employees, with adequate privacy and cleanliness. Consider providing feminine hygiene products..," the report said.

Emphasising on comfort, it suggested for better workstations with adjustable chairs, footrests, and keyboard trays.

"Consider including a variety of seating options, such as standing desks or ergonomic chairs with lumbar support," the report said.

