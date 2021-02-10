Telangana CLP leader slams CM Chandrasekhar for failing to rescue farmers

-
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Telangana State Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday lashed out at the state government for its sheer "negligence and incapacity" to come to the rescue of farmers and for its utter failure in all the fronts.
Interacting with the farmers in Bhimsari in Adilabad district, as part of the CLP's Raitulatho mukhamukhi ( direct interaction with farmer's ) programme in Adilabad, Vikramarka said Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao had taken U-turn on the issue of the newly passed farm laws after the Delhi trip.
The CLP leader said people in Telangana are not slaves like Chief Minister KCR and they, especially, farmers would fight tooth and nail till the farm laws, which were enacted to help the big Corporates, are withdrawn unconditionally.
"If these farm laws, which are brought in to help the big corporates, implemented, the farmer will not live with any dignity. The farmers' agitation will continue till the draconian laws are withdrawn,' he said.
The CPL leader alleged that KCR prostrated before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is working as "a slave of the Prime minister.
"KCR who compared the chief ministership provided by the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar as his left foot's slipper, so he should leave the slipper by resigning. How should KCR be taught a lesson for comparing CM post with the slipper? KCR cannot lift the Procurement Centres as the state is not his fiefdom to do things according to his whims and fancies," he added.
He said the solution to the problem faced by the country is being searched from Adilabad. "The preparedness of farmers in Adilabad to continue their stir reminding one of the Armed struggles that shook the country. The Congress came to the doorstep of farmers to make the farmer King and to protect him from all the onslaughts," Vikramarka added.
