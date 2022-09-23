JUST IN
Business Standard

Country's economy grows when rural sector is strengthened: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the country's economy progresses when rural economy is strengthened

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the country's economy progresses when rural economy is strengthened.

The chief minister was addressing a rural development exhibition organised by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Mahotsav Samiti in Mathura via video-conferencing from his official residence in Lucknow.

"Deendayal Upadhyaya-ji had said that the standard of the economy of any country is judged by the economic condition of the person in the lowest rung," Adityanath said.

He said emphasis has been laid on the use of technology to reduce the cost of farming and increase the production efficiency of agriculture.

To bring happiness in the lives of farmers, programmes like Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana etc. are being run in the country, the chief minister said.

He said his government has provided concessions on electricity bills of tube wells used by farmers.

"The state government has collaborated with PepsiCo to set up a food processing centre in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. Millions of quintals of potatoes are being used in this food processing centre, due to which farmers are getting good price for their potatoes," the chief minister said.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 07:08 IST

`
