Court to pronounce order on Feb 11 over plea against Salman Khan

-
ALSO READ
Expeditiously decide on plea to release Dr Kafeel Khan: SC to Allahabad HC
SC refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan
POCSO Act has supremacy over Atrocities Act, holds Gujarat High Court
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Delhi riots: Court dismisses Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha's bail plea
-
A District and Sessions court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on a plea against actor Salman Khan for alleged submission of a false affidavit related to his arms licence in the court in 2003.
Arguments on the applications were completed on Tuesday and the
Judge Raghvendra Kachhwala reserved the order for February 11.
The trial court had in June 2019 absolved Khan of the allegation of filing a false affidavit. But the state government had filed an appeal against this order in the District and Sessions court.
Khan had filed the affidavitin the court in 2003 in the case against him under Arms Act stating that he had lost his arms licence.
The prosecution had argued that he had submitted a false affidavit as his licence was not lost but submitted for renewal.
We argued that it was not intentional to submit thisaffidavitas Khan was a busy actor and had no exact idea about his licence at that time, said Khan's counsel HM Saraswat said.
He argued that if the accused has submitted a false affidavit by mistake and he has no advantage of such an act, he should be forgiven and absolved from the allegations.
The prosecution had already completed its arguments in the matter while the defence concluded on Tuesday.
The matter is linked to a case against Khan under the Arms Act, in which the actor had been accused of keeping arms with an expired licence and using them for poaching.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU