Expert panel examining feasibility to introduce SPACs in India: Sebi chief

-
ALSO READ
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Chart check: Will the O2C biz spin-off trigger a fresh rally in RIL stock?
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: No offline exams in Delhi for students up to class 8 for 2020-21
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
-
Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said that an expert committee is examining the feasibility of introducing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like structures in India.
The group, formed under Sebi's Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), is yet to submit its report, Tyagi said at FICCI's annual Capital Market Conference.
SPACs or blank cheque companies are formed to raise capital in an initial public offering (IPO) with the purpose of using the proceeds to identify and merge with a target company.
SPACs are usually formed by private equity funds or financial institutions, with expertise in a particular industry or business sector, with investment for initial working capital and issue related expenses. Such companies have recently become popular in the US.
Tyagi also said mandatory disclosures by listed companies must not be treated as check boxes.
He, further, said that disclosures by many companies are lacking in some areas.
"On periodic disclosures such as annual reports, while all the fields are being filled in, in many cases, they appear more like a check-box exercise. This is not acceptable," Tyagi said.
He, further, said that documents as important as the financial results, annual reports, corporate governance reports and others need the level of quality the investors deserve.
Sebi chief further said that the regulator, in consultation with stock exchanges, is looking into free float.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU