Covid-19: Delhi HC, district courts' operations restricted till August 14

The on Thursday decided to restrict its functioning as well as that of the district courts to urgent matters till August 14 in view of the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the high court had restricted its functioning and that of the district courts till July 31.

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided that the restriction would be in place till August 14, an office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said.

It also said all the cases listed in the high court, except those before the Registrars and Joint Registrars, from August 4 to August 14 have been adjourned to corresponding dates between September 28 to October 8, respectively.

"The courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars of this court shall take up matters listed before them through video conferencing.

"However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit," the office order said.

Regarding the functioning of the subordinate courts, the office order said that they "shall henceforth take up all the cases listed before them through video conferencing".

"However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit.

"The judicial officers shall be permitted to come to court for holding video conference hearings from their respective chambers only when they do not have requisite technical infrastructure at their residences or where there is a breakdown of such infrastructure," it said.

The office order also said that physical hearings shall be permitted only in matters where a grave urgency is involved and hearing through video conferencing is not feasible.

"For pronouncement of judgment in a criminal case, wherever required, the judicial officer may come to court for the same. In all such instances of physical hearings, the norm of social distancing be scrupulously adhered to.," it said.

Earlier, the High Court had on March 25 restricted its function as well as that of the district courts till April 14. It was subsequently extended to May 3, May 17, May 23, May 31, June 14, June 29, July 15 and July 31.

