Covid-19: India records 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
The death toll increased to 1,57,248 with 91 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,98,921 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped 1.41per cent.
The active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested up to March 1, of which 7,59,283 were done on Monday.
