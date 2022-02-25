Covid-19: Kerala records 3,581 new cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Kerala sees dip in Covid numbers, logs 18,420 fresh cases in last 24 hrs
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Minority scholarship: SC notice to Centre on appeal against Kerala HC order
Kerala records 11,136 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
Kerala records 8,989 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Kerala reported 3,581 new cases of COVID-19 and 177 deaths on Friday and took the total to 64,91,418 and 64,980 respectively so far.
Of the deaths, six were reported in the last 24 hours, 43 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents; 128 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the most with 637 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 523 and Kollam 364.
A total of 44,054 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the department said in a press release.
"Currently, there are 37,239 active COVID-19 cases out of which only seven per cent are admitted to hospitals," the release said.
There are 1,18,975 people under observation and 2,597 in isolation wards of hospitals.
Out of those infected today, 12 reached the State from outside while 3,415 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 119 is yet to be traced and 35 are health workers.
A total of 7,837 people recuperated and took the number cured to 63,88,398 until now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU