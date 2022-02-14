Kerala records 8,989 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 10,000 with the state recording 8,989 fresh infections on Monday which raised the total caseload to 64,16,372.

Kerala also reported 178 deaths that raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 62,377, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 25 were reported in the last 24 hours, 92 were those that occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 61 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 24,757 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,08,837.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 1,44,384, the release said.

On Sunday, the number of active cases was 1,60,330.

As many as 58,090 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,608 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,240) and Kollam (879), the release said.

Of the new cases, 75 were health workers, 30 from outside the State and 8,281 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 603, the release said.

There are currently 2,84,183 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,78,244 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,795 in hospitals, the release said.

