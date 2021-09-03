Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,787 new cases, death toll crosses 26,000

-
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed the grim figure of 26,000 on Friday, even as the country reported 3,787 new cases during the last 24 hours.
So far the country has recorded 1,171,578 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 26,035 total deaths since the first patient was diagnosed on February 26, 2020, the Ministry of National Health Services reported.
The data showed that the pandemic death rate has been 2.2 per cent in Pakistan, whereas an overwhelming number of 1,055,467 or over 90 per cent cases have fully recovered so far. Another 88,076 or 7.5 per cent are still active patients.
The ministry reported that 59,745 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, confirming 3,787 new cases which showed a positivity rate of 6.34 per cent.
In the same period, 6,595 people recovered, showing the number of people who recovered was more than those reported as infected.
The vaccination programme was going on at a good pace and so far 5.8.1 crore doses have been administered, including 13.8 lakh doses in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan on Wednesday administered a record 15.90 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, as the government ramps up efforts to combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.
The surge in vaccinations also comes as the government places multiple restrictions on unvaccinated people and opens up vaccination for individuals over 17 years of age.
As per the restrictions, vaccination has been made mandatory for those employed in various sectors. Only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from September 30 and the same condition would apply to incoming passengers.
Full vaccination by October 15 would be compulsory to use public transport facilities. Visitors at shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings would have to get the first dose by August 31 and second jab by September 30 to enter premises.
Students aged 17 and above should get their first dose by September 15 and second dose by October 15 and in case of non-compliance, they would not be allowed to enter educational institutions.
