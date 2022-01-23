Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 2,550 new cases and 13 fatalities

-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,550 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 10,34,833. The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.
A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84 per cent or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalised of whom 40 are on oxygen support.
The percentage of occupied beds out of the total beds available in Mumbai is 10.6 per cent, it said.
A total of 217 patients were discharged in Mumbai on Sunday, which raised the number of recoveries to 9,95,786.
Mumbai is now left with 19,808 active cases.
With 45,993 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in the Maharashtra capital has gone up to 1,49,77,218, as per the statement.
Mumbai's recovery rate is 96 per cent. The case doubling rate is 125 days.
