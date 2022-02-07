Covid-19 pandemic: 6,151 fresh cases and 49 deaths in Karnataka

-
-
Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka declined to 6,151 on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309, according to the health department.
The cumulative fatalities stood at 39,396 as the state reported 49 deaths, the health department said.
The data shared by the department showed that 99,254 tests were conducted today, whereas the state had been conducting over one lakh tests ever since the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19. The state had reported 8,425 fresh infections on Sunday.
On Sunday also the state had tested 1,29,337 samples including 99,023 RT-PCR tests.
In its daily bulletin, the department said 16,802 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,75,799. Active cases stood at 87,080.
Bengaluru urban district reported 2,718 infections and 15 deaths.
Other districts too had fresh cases including 321 in Belagavi, 285 in Mysuru, 219 in Hassan, 210 in Tumakuru, 195 in Kodagu, 182 in Mandya and 177 in Shivamogga.
There were deaths in 19 districts including six in Mysuru, four each in Tumakuru and Udupi and three in Dakshina Kannada.
There were zero fatalities in 12 districts.
The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were at 6.19 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively.
There were 1,92,051 inoculations done, taking the total vaccinations to 9.73 crore, the department said.
