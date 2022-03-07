Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 249 fresh cases and zero fatality

-
-
Delhi on Sunday recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.
This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported zero fatality. Delhi has so far recorded 26,134 deaths due to the infection.
With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,712, according to the latest health bulletin.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,364, the bulletin said.
On Saturday, Delhi reported 274 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.
Delhi had on Friday recorded 302 cases with a positivity rate of 0.63 per cent and four deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks.
The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312 and it dipped to 953 on March 6.
The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,005 on Sunday, from 4,051 on March 5, according to official figures shared by the department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.
There are 10,747 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 105 (0.98 per cent) of these are occupied.
