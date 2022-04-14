Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat sees 11 new cases; active tally at 162

-
Gujarat on Thursday registered 11 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,118, an official from the state health department said.
The count of recoveries reached 12,13,023 after five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll remained steady at 10,942, as no new casualties were reported, he said.
The state is now left with 162 active cases, the official said.
No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, it was stated.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,118, new cases 11, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,13,023 active cases 162 and people tested so far - figures not released.
